OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 289,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,679,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.15% of ARK Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,401,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after purchasing an additional 873,411 shares during the period. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,096,000 after acquiring an additional 361,789 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,891,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,306,275. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.92. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

