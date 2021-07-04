Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,443,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,949 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 1.6% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 1.24% of Ares Capital worth $101,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,355. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

