OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,021,648 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 651,900 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 4.0% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $251,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Desjardins lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.37.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

