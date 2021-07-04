HN Saltoro Capital LP Makes New Investment in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

AWH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspira Women’s Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

AWH stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $5.18. 334,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,348. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

