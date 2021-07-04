Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,016 shares during the period. CareDx makes up 16.4% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC owned 0.94% of CareDx worth $33,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in CareDx by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CareDx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.99. The company had a trading volume of 310,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,805. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.30 and a beta of 0.66. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,532,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 420,343 shares in the company, valued at $32,215,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Sasha King sold 12,435 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,119,274.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,312,649.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,891 shares of company stock worth $14,838,287. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

