HN Saltoro Capital LP Makes New Investment in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 108.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,162 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $16,744,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 41.9% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $3,613,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research upped their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE OUT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 625,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.44, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.91.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

