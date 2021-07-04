Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,115 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in DexCom by 389.7% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $283,445,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after purchasing an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in DexCom by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after purchasing an additional 451,362 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $91,730,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total value of $215,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.67, for a total value of $2,281,054.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,208 shares of company stock valued at $28,284,374 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom stock opened at $431.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $468.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.59.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.