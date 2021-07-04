2,181 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,181 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Target by 129.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.39.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $246.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $116.73 and a twelve month high of $246.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

