British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206,932 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.13% of British American Tobacco worth $113,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 5.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $39.52 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.