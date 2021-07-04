HN Saltoro Capital LP Takes $756,000 Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $5,424,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $9,384,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $23,257,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $53,368,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

CHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

CHK opened at $54.59 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.49.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.65%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

