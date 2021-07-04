HN Saltoro Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $43.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. B. Riley upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

