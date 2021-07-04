Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Shares Sold by HN Saltoro Capital LP

HN Saltoro Capital LP trimmed its position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 139,500 shares during the period. Whiting Petroleum makes up about 0.5% of HN Saltoro Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HN Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $27,043,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 867,635 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after acquiring an additional 276,219 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 94,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 730,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $57.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WLL shares. Truist increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.