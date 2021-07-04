Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 92,049 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 92,049 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Etsy worth $50,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Etsy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after buying an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,373,000 after purchasing an additional 216,943 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Etsy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $196,817,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,991,000 after purchasing an additional 216,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $2,687,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,446,262.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,078 shares of company stock worth $12,681,676 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $197.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. Research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.78.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

