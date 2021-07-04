Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 19,275 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $71,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,944 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 41.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after acquiring an additional 158,513 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after buying an additional 88,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C opened at $70.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.58. The company has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.