Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $143.63 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595,296 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Corning were worth $143,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 6.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $2,154,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Corning by 52.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 147,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 51,063 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

