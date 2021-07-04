Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,739,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,454 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.00% of Open Text worth $130,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTEX opened at $51.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

