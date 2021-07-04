Code Rebel Corp (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) Short Interest Up 31.5% in June

Code Rebel Corp (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
CDRBQ opened at $0.03 on Friday. Code Rebel has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05.
About Code Rebel
