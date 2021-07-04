Code Rebel Corp (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) Short Interest Up 31.5% in June

Code Rebel Corp (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

CDRBQ opened at $0.03 on Friday. Code Rebel has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05.

About Code Rebel

Code Rebel Corporation operates as a software and information technology (IT) services company. It operates in two segments, Software and IT Services. The Software segment develops, markets, and licenses interactive remote application terminal services solution (iRAPP). The iRAPP allows personal computers users to use applications on a single Mac remote desktop simultaneously via the iRAPP client or any standard compliant remote desktop protocol client.

