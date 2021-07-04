Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Short Interest Update

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTCY opened at $3.31 on Friday. Biotricity has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92.

Get Biotricity alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTCY. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Biotricity in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Biotricity in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.