CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Update

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,300 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the May 31st total of 208,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 485.5 days.

CCL Industries stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.89.

CCDBF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

