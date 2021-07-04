Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 80,177 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 80,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $116.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $72.64 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

