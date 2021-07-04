IOST One Day Trading Volume Hits $95.80 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded up 37.6% against the dollar. IOST has a market cap of $403.95 million and $95.80 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00098199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00053394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00017807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.71 or 0.00765707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

