Pangolin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.20 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. Pangolin has a market cap of $28.55 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00003777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00044597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00138034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00167453 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,332.87 or 0.99938404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

