Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFLYY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

