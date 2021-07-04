$0.56 EPS Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. Global Ship Lease reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million.

GSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $1,217,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $141,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $1,766,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.