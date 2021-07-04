$0.56 EPS Expected for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. Global Ship Lease reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million.

GSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $1,217,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $141,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $1,766,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

