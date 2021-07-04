Analysts Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Price Target at $45.15

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,753,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 717.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after buying an additional 768,018 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,940,000 after buying an additional 683,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 521.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 764,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after buying an additional 641,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.