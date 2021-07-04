Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,675 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $85,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,345,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977,794 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,560,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of KO opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $233.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

