Brokerages Expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Frontline reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at $18,660,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Frontline by 2,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRO opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.36. Frontline has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.34.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

