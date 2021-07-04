Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC reduced its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $915,341,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at $897,154,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Terminix Global by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,809,000 after purchasing an additional 797,113 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,657,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,352,000 after acquiring an additional 833,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,486,000 after acquiring an additional 516,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TMX opened at $49.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

