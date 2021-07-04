EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,391 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $27,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after buying an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after buying an additional 116,634 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in EOG Resources by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.35.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

