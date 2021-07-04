L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $27,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

Shares of LHX opened at $219.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.11. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $224.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

