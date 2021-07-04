Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,088,000 after purchasing an additional 327,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Energizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,262,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,855,000 after purchasing an additional 73,909 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,352,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,063,000 after purchasing an additional 215,837 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Energizer by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,456,000 after acquiring an additional 591,543 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Energizer by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 75,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of ENR opened at $42.27 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

