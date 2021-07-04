Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 52,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 18,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $201.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $201.94.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

