Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 153,711 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,711 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Fiserv worth $250,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,689,000 after buying an additional 113,622 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

FISV stock opened at $109.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 85.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.38.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

