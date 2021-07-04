AGF Investments Inc. Buys 48,785 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,785 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $9,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMAR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Smartsheet by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $347,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,222.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,265 shares of company stock valued at $20,158,336. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

