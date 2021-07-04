Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIGL. TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 775,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 555,695 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,054,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 22,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

