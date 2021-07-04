Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 3,362 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 278.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.65.

SNDR opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.78. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

