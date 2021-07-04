Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Funko were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Funko by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after buying an additional 188,000 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $5,768,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 1,929.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.59.

Shares of FNKO opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 63,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $1,346,780.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $737,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,255,534 shares of company stock worth $28,674,106. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

