Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Mercantile Bank posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington purchased 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

MBWM opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $488.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

