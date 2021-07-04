Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Receives $39.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.37.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.14%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

