AGF Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

NYSE:VMI opened at $234.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $110.10 and a one year high of $265.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.