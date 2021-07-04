Benjamin Edwards Inc. Reduces Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 344,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,407 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 402,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 190,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

NYSE WMB opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

