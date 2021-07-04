Benjamin Edwards Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,730,000 after buying an additional 1,533,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,555,000 after buying an additional 36,302 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,885,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,632,000 after buying an additional 149,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STWD stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.64.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

