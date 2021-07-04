74,251 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Bought by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $4,053,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCRN opened at $9.91 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

