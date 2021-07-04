Oribel Capital Management LP Sells 16,505 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Oribel Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,505 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.21.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $97.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.43. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9,788.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,974.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.