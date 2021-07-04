BITTO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $47,821.00 (BITTO)

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. BITTO has a total market capitalization of $369,512.70 and $47,821.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITTO has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BITTO coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00224968 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001582 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.74 or 0.00780545 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

