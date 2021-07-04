xBTC Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Million (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, xBTC has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar. xBTC has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $419.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xBTC coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00044512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00137662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00167270 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,350.25 or 1.00065537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002916 BTC.

xBTC Coin Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 2,874,551 coins and its circulating supply is 2,862,689 coins. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

