LYNC Network Price Tops $0.54 (LYNC)

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. One LYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LYNC Network has a market cap of $518,777.09 and approximately $130.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LYNC Network has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00044512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00137662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00167270 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,350.25 or 1.00065537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002916 BTC.

About LYNC Network

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 968,322 coins. LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/@lyncnetwork . The official website for LYNC Network is lync.network

LYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

