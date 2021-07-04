Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 163.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.94.

TEAM stock opened at $262.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of -74.85, a P/E/G ratio of 291.91 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $272.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

