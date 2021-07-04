228,984 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 228,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 1.1% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,012,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,202 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,823 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,062,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,985,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

