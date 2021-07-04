Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 12,242 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $139.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 1.64. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.27.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

